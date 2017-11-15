British soldiers drive 4x4s remotely using Xbox

British soldiers have been using Xbox-style controllers to remotely drive 4x4s in a military first. The UK has been working with the US military on autonomous resupply, providing a glimpse into the future of getting much-needed supplies to the front line. In a week-long exercise in Michigan, the UK MOD’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and organisations from the US Army’s Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM) tested the all-terrain vehicles.