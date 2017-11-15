A quarter of Brits find Christmas more stressful than DIVORCE, new figures released today show. With just 40 days until the big day Brits are already feeling the pressure, with 15 per cent saying it is worse than moving house and one in ten saying it’s more stressful than a child’s first day of school. The shocking stats also reveal more than half of cash-strapped shoppers are dreading black Friday too, with the average cost of the next two month’s festivities coming to a massive £700. Over a third of Brits admit they will borrow more than £200 to cover the rising costs, taking over three months on average to pay the debt back.