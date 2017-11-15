Turnbull Vows to Make Same-Sex Marriage the Law Following 'Yes' Majority Vote

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull vowed November 15 to change Australia’s Marriage Act to allow same-sex couples to marry , after the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed a majority of eligible voters supported the step.“The Australian people have had their say, and they have voted overwhelmingly ‘yes’ for marriage equality,” Turnbull said. “They voted for fairness, for commitment, for love, and now it’s our job, as the Australian Parliament, all of us here, to get on with it and get this done before Christmas.”At 10 am on Wednesday, the ABS said 61.6 per cent of the 12.7 million votes cast were in favour of same-sex marriage.According to news.com.au, a bill for same-sex marriage was due to be introduced in the Senate that same day. Credit: Malcolm Turnbull via Storyful