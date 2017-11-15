Armoured Military vehicles in Harare coup??

Video of armoured vehicles on Harare's outskirts sparked rumours of a coup against Robert Mugabe on social media today (November 14), a day after the head of Zimbabwe's armed forces threatened to "step in" to calm fears over over the longtime president's eventual successor.

In the video, soldiers and armoured personnel carriers can be seen apparently blocking a road.

According to the filmer, the incident took place along Kirkman Road in Dzivarasekwa, western Harare.

In the video, the filmer can be heard saying: "There's a tank blocking Kirkman Road ... military police and a tank. Wow. It is real guys! It is real."

The filmer says that the road leads to the "second Presidential Guard Barracks that are just outside Harare."

Newsflare has disguised the filmer's voice in order to protect the his identity.

Last week Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of plotting to oust him.

Overnight, Zimbabwe military seized the state broadcaster but in a statement denied any takeover.

It followed a night of unrest with more military vehicles seen in the capital and several explosions heard, according to reports.