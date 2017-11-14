News

Shocking dash cam footage of elephant being hit by truck

Horrifying dash-cam footage from Thailand captures the moment a driver hit an ELEPHANT, which survived.

Utai Bitdtakreu, 32, had been driving home from work on Sunday evening with his wife in the car. But as he went round a small bend on a dark section of mountain road, a wild elephant stepped out.

Utai hit the brakes as his wife screamed with fright, but the black Isuzu pick-up truck ploughed into the creature.

Incredibly, the elephant SURVIVED and the driver and his wife crawled from the wreckage unhurt after the accident at 7.30pm in the Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand.

Utai, a forestry worker, said: ‘’We were a little bit shaken up by the accident but our first thoughts were for the elephant. There are a lot of elephants that cross the road and I’m so sorry I did not see this one in time. It just ran across the road. It might have thought that it could get across in time.’'

Rescue workers began looking for the elephant but they were unable to trace it. Utai returned early the next morning and recorded three elephants crossing the road and he believes the one at the back of the line is the beast he hit. It appeared to have an injured hind left leg.

He said: ‘’It’s a big relief knowing that the elephant is alive and walking around.''

National Park boss Kanchit Sareenpuanron said that workers had been sent to find the elephant and give it treatment.

He said: "We received the call at 7.30pm and arrived at the scene quickly to give help. Staff have been ordered to follow that elephant which has been injured and administer treatment.’"

