Trudeau Says He Spoke With Duterte and Suu Kyi About Human Rights Issues

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on November 14 that he had raised the issue of extrajudicial killings with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and discussed the Rohingya crisis with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi.Speaking during the during the ASEAN summit in Manila, Trudeau said he had offered Duterte help dealing with human rights issues. He said events in Myanmar were of “tremendous concern to Canada”. Credit: Facebook/Presidential Communications via Storyful