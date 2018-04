A 28-year-old man has set a new Guinness World Record by skate-boarding the entire length of Great Britain in less than 16 days. Jon Holder skated more than 1,000 miles, burning through three pairs of trainers on his custom-made skateboard. The party entertainer began his mission from John O' Groats on October 1 and completed it at Lands End exactly 15 days, 20 hours, 59 minutes, and 24 seconds later.