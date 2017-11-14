Workers Involved in Tug-of-War Over Cash Register During Attempted Robbery

Police in Washington appealed for the public’s help on November 13 as they searched for a man who was seen on video attempting to rob a cash register from a Northeast store days earlier.Surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred just after 6 am on November 7, shows a man grabbing for the cash register across a counter, before two employees attempt to pull it back. Two other people join them, with one hitting the man over the head.Police released footage of the incident in an attempt to identify the man in the video. Credit: Washington Metropolitan Police Department via Storyful