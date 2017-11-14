Man Charged for Throwing Acid in Hackney Nightclub

Metropolitan Police on November 13 released footage of the moment a man threw acid inside a Hackney nightclub on April 17, injuring at least 22 people.Arthur Collins, 25, of Hertfordshire was charged with five counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and nine counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court on November 13.Police said in a statement: "Collins was captured on CCTV grabbing a bottle containing the noxious substance from the back pocket of an unidentified man, and forcefully throwing the substance towards the face of one of the men he was arguing with, with no regard for other partygoers standing in close proximity.“As this first man dropped down to the floor in pain, Collins then squirted the contents of the bottle twice more. Victims described seeing ‘steam’ rise above them and an all pervasive chemical smell which made them choke.”Among the wounded were Sydney sisters Isobella and Prue Fraser, who suffered burns, Australia’s 7 News reported.Collins will be sentenced on December 19. Credit: Metropolitan Police via Storyful