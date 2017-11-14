Water Tanks Destroyed and Removed From Abandoned Manus Island Detention Centre

Measures to coerce the refugees inside the abandoned detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, stepped up on November 13, with authorities destroying and removing water storage tanks used by the men to collect rainwater.At time of publication, the men inside the Australian offshore detention centre had lived for 14 days without electricity, running water, food supplies and medicine. They said they were refusing to leave due to safety concerns about living within the Lorengau community, with whom they have tense and sometimes violent relations with. They also accused Australian and PNG authorities of coercing their evacuation by creating a blockade around the centre and destroying shelters and remaining utilities.These videos show PNG authorities smashing and removing large water tanks from the abandoned detention centre with what appears to be a metal poles and large rocks. The aftermath shows water rushing out of a hole at the bottom of the tank.Although the Australian and PNG government say there is alternative housing about 30 minutes drive away, independent observers from the UN refugee agency said substantial sections of the accommodation is unfinished and uninhabitable. Photos and videos seen by Storyful and other media outlets showed the site was still under construction, with utility services such as air-conditioning units for the tropical climate not connected.According to the refugees, who conducted their own headcount, there were 421 men remaining inside the centre. The Guardian reported about 100 men left voluntarily to live in new accommodation. One of the men told Storyful he was prevented from leaving the accommodation at Hillside Haus after moving there. Credit: Manus Alert via Storyful