News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Water Tanks Destroyed and Removed From Abandoned Manus Island Detention Centre

Measures to coerce the refugees inside the abandoned detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, stepped up on November 13, with authorities destroying and removing water storage tanks used by the men to collect rainwater.At time of publication, the men inside the Australian offshore detention centre had lived for 14 days without electricity, running water, food supplies and medicine. They said they were refusing to leave due to safety concerns about living within the Lorengau community, with whom they have tense and sometimes violent relations with. They also accused Australian and PNG authorities of coercing their evacuation by creating a blockade around the centre and destroying shelters and remaining utilities.These videos show PNG authorities smashing and removing large water tanks from the abandoned detention centre with what appears to be a metal poles and large rocks. The aftermath shows water rushing out of a hole at the bottom of the tank.Although the Australian and PNG government say there is alternative housing about 30 minutes drive away, independent observers from the UN refugee agency said substantial sections of the accommodation is unfinished and uninhabitable. Photos and videos seen by Storyful and other media outlets showed the site was still under construction, with utility services such as air-conditioning units for the tropical climate not connected.According to the refugees, who conducted their own headcount, there were 421 men remaining inside the centre. The Guardian reported about 100 men left voluntarily to live in new accommodation. One of the men told Storyful he was prevented from leaving the accommodation at Hillside Haus after moving there. Credit: Manus Alert via Storyful

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'