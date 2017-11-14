The Talk - Billy Ray Cyrus on Letter from Johnny Cash & Elvis Comparison

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus shares a letter penned by Johnny Cash from 1992, where he praised Cyrus on his "Achy Breaky Heart" success and compared him to Elvis Presley after receiving some backlash. "The letter from him to me was as close to a letter from God as I could ever receive -- that's Johnny Cash, the man in black," recalls Cyrus. "[He's] just a great inspiration in my life and the letter still hangs on the wall and is kind of a rock. When times get rough, I will go back and read the letter."