Hannity Fans Destroy Keurig Machines After Company Pulls Ad

Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show.Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.The event became a trending topic on Twitter after Keurig announced on November 11 that they would be stopping their ads from Hannity’s show. The company pulled the ads due to the host’s coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Ray Moore.Hannity retweeted several videos and tweeted his thanks to his supporters. “I am humbled and speechless and frankly laughing my ass off,” he said. Credit: Twitter/Gina Marie Bourdeaux via Storyful