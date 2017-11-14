News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Bob Geldof Hands Back Freedom of Dublin City in Protest at Treatment of Rohingya

Irish singer and political activists Bob Geldof handed back his Freedom of Dublin award on Monday, November 13, saying he did not want the honour as long as Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi also held it.Speaking to journalists, Geldof said he did not want to be on a “select roll of wonderful people with a killer.” Suu Kyi has drawn widespread criticism over the treatment of the Rohingya minority in her country.Footage by a local journalist in Dublin showed the singer arriving at Dublin’s city hall to officially return the award. Credit: Twitter/@KevinPurcell via Storyful

Latest

0412_1800_wa_hotel
1:05

Old hotel gets new facelift
0412_1800_wa_utecrash
0:22

Police looking for answers over ute and motorcycle crash
0412_1800_wa_rats
1:11

Dead rats left at home of Perth councillors
0412_1800_wa_bizarre
1:24

Man's bizarre explanation for car crash revealed
Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0:22

Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0412_1800_sa_rundlestreet
1:27

Rundle Street fast becoming ghost town
0412_1800_sa_arson
1:29

Victims of arson attack thank Good Samaritans who helped
0412_1800_qld_crocs
1:22

Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'