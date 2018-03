Footage has emerged of shoppers rushing out of a mall in the city of Duhok in northern Iraq after an earthquake hit the area.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the northern border region between Iran and Iraq on Sunday (November 12).

In the video, a cash machine shakes and people start running in order to evacuate the mall.

At least 387 people were killed and more than 7,000 injured according to reports.