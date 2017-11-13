Pensioner gets hi-tech mask to help him sleep

A pensioner who was forced to sleep upright in a chair because he couldn't breathe lying down has finally enjoyed a full night's kip in bed. Ken Rutherford, 71, spent 18 months sleeping in a chair because debilitating lung condition COPD prevented him from breathing when he lay on his back. He has suffered from COPD for three years and was only able to doze on his armchair for an hour or two at most - leaving him permanently exhausted. But cutting-edge technology being trialled in Glasgow has allowed the pensioner to enjoy a full night's sleep for the first time in nearly two years. Ken, from Milngavie, has been given a specialist mask which lets medics remotely monitor his breathing and rush to his aid if necessary.