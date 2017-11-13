Pegida Branded 'Disgusting' After Man Dressed as Priest Pours 'Pig's Blood' on Site of Future Mosque

A clip posted on November 12 by anti-Islam group Pegida Nederland described as showing a man dressed as a priest pouring “pig’s blood” on the site of a future mosque in Enschede, the Netherlands, was called “disgusting” by the city’s mayor.Mayor Onno van Veldhuizen told the Dutch agency ANP that the footage was reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan.In the clip, the man moves around a cross, and makes a noise that sounds like chanting. A number of people off screen laugh.In 2016, five men were reportedly jailed after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at another mosque in Enschede. Credit: Pegida Nederland via Storyful