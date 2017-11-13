Female hunt saboteur gets in row with angry man

This is the dramatic moment a female hunt saboteur clashed with an angry man as she tied to monitor an event - and was left hospitalised with a cut to the face. Extraordinary footage shows the woman and a colleague having a furious row with the male in a field. The West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs members claim they were trying to monitor members of the Warwickshire Hunt when the incident happened on Thursday (9/11) in Birdingbury, Warwicks. At one point the man orders them to leave before pushing the woman over - and seconds later he appears to slap or swipe at her face.