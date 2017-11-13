SWAN waddles down a busy main road

This is the hilarious moment dozens of irate drivers got in a flap - when a SWAN caused a traffic jam by waddling down a busy main road. Video footage filmed by a passerby shows the bird casually wandering past a junction, blocking a queue of cars behind it. The 34-second clip shows one flustered motorist in a grey Mazda get out of his vehicle and clap at the animal in an attempt to shoo it away. He then gets back in the car, but the stubborn swan remains in the road, before traffic is finally able to overtake the bird.