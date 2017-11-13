Helicopter Footage Shows Pursuit and Capture of Wollongong Pair Suspected of Multiple Offences

Police in New South Wales published helicopter footage on November 13 that shows the pursuit and capture of two men suspected of multiple offences, including armed robberies, aggravated break-ins, and a carjacking.Police included details of the men’s alleged offences in a post that included the footage.In the video, a white vehicle is seen driving erratically before it crashes into a road barrier. Two men exit the vehicle and make their way to a nearby waterway. Eventually, they surrender to police. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful