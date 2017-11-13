Senator Pays Tribute to Outgoing President, Welcomes New Leader

The new Senate President Scott Ryan was warmly welcomed into his new role on November 13. Tribute was also paid to former president Stephen Parry.Senator George Brandis calls Parry a "fine "president, who was respected by all sides for his evenhandedness and authority, and congratulates Ryan on his election, as seen in this video posted on November 13.Formerly the Special Minister of State, Scott Ryan from Victoria won a ballot with 53 votes, defeating Greens’ Peter Whish-Wilson, who got 11 votes. There was one invalid ballot paper.Stephen Parry resigned early November following questions about his alleged dual citizenship, which ABC reported that he confided to senior colleagues months ago.Under a new deal struck between the prime minister and opposition on November 13, MPs and senators will have until December 1 to declare and provide evidence they are not dual citizens, according to local media. Credit: Australian Parliament House via Storyful