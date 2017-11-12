Unusual Pedal-Powered Vehicle Causes Tailbacks, Police Say

Police in Colne, in Lancashire, England, published footage on November 9 of an unusual vehicle they described as a four-wheeled “recumbent cycle with a fibreglass cab and a wonky rear wheelpedal”, making its way along a main road.The vehicle’s rider – an “elderly gentleman”, according to reports – was told to “pedal faster” by police. The rider had numerous opportunities to pull over and let traffic by, police said in replies to comments under the post. Credit: Colne and West Craven Police via Storyful