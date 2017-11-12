Army Corps of Engineers Contractors Repair Power Lines in Puerto Rico

Contractors with the Army Corps of Engineers on November 8 worked on power distribution lines near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, that were damaged by Hurricane Maria in September.The corps awarded a $40-million contract to PowerSecure for transmission and distribution line repair. Most of the work will be in the western and southern regions of the island.As of Saturday, more than half of Puerto Rico remained without power. Nearly 45 percent of power had been restored, according to the government’s website. More than 2,000 people remained in 54 shelters. Credit: Army Corps of Engineers via Storyful