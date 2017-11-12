Women Climb Through Drive-Thru Window to Assault Manager Over McNuggets Order

Indianapolis Police were looking for two women who climbed through a drive-thru window and were said to have physically assaulted a McDonald’s manager over an order of Chicken McNuggets on November 10, local media reported.WTHR reported the incident began when the women pulled up complaining they did not receive their McNuggets, according to the manager of the outlet.The manager said he told the women they did not order McNuggets or pay for them. The women reportedly tried to place an order at the window, but the manager told them they would have to drive back around and order at the signboard.The women became angry, climbed in the drive-thru window and, the manager said, began physically assaulting the manager.Video of the incident, recorded by customer Monique Hernandez-McNeely, shows an altercation inside the drive-thru window. Two women can then be seen climbing out the window and into a car.Police continued to search for the suspects and had not reported any arrests by November 11, according to local media. Credit: Facebook/Monique Hernandez-McNeely via Storyful