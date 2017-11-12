Mysterious substance washes up on UK beach

Council workers from Wyre in the UK wore white suits and masks on Saturday to remove huge chunks of a mysterious, possibly toxic substance which washed up on the beach at Cleveleys near Blackpool.

Pet owners were warned to keep their animals well away from the area.

Coastguard workers said it is ‘likely’ to be palm oil, which can prove fatal to dogs that lick or eat it, but are now awaiting test results.

The Environment Agency has been drafted in to help investigate the incident, which is being treated seriously by council officials in Wyre.

Fleetwood station officer Mark Sumner said: “If it turns out to be harmless, great, but if it’s palm oil dogs could end up very ill, and death is a possibility.”

A spokesperson from Wyre also commented.

“We have received reports of an unknown substance washed up on beaches between Knott End, Fleetwood and Cleveleys," the spokesperson said.

"The substance can be described as fatty, oily, greasy with a rancid aroma and bright orange in colour,“ the spokesperson added.

“The beaches remain open, but we advise people to supervise children carefully and keep your dog on a lead. Please avoid all contact with residue on the beach and in the water due to potential health risks.”