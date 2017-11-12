Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin say Islamic State can be defeated
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Syria would save many lives after the two met at a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders. The Kremlin said Trump and Putin had agreed on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that a political solution was needed on Syria and that they would continue efforts to fight Islamic State. Saskia O'Donoghue reports