Trump Joins Asia-Pacific Leaders, Including Duterte and Putin, at APEC Summit

US President Donald Trump joined 20 fellow world leaders from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on the final day of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Da Nang City, Vietnam, on November 11.Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the photocall.Trump is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Duterte on November 13 when he visits Philippines as part of his ongoing Asian tour. Credit: YouTube/RTV Malacanang via Storyful