Chicago Dog Enjoys First Snow

A fall snowstorm blanketed Chicago on Friday, November 10, as cold temperatures dipped in the midwest. The National Weather Service said lake-effect snow was expected through the morning.Temperatures also dipped to 18 degrees in Chicago with the wind chill bringing the temperature down to the single digits, a news report said. That temperature tied with a record cold temperature for the city set on the same date in 1986.This video shows a dog experiencing the snow for the first time. Credit: Instagram/Ana Kane via Storyful

Latest

0405_1800_sa_troublemakers
1:17

Hutt street business owners have had enough of local troublemakers
0405_1800_sa_Prison
0:23

Former corrections officer avoids jail for smuggling goods to an inmate
0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum
0405_1800_sa_jailed
0:26

Man jailed for 26 years over murder of partner and her mother
0405_1800_sa_ambo
1:24

An injured man on the run after fleeing from ambulance
0405_1800_BRI-Measles
1:34

Measles outbreak may have spread to Queensland’s southeast
0405_1800_sa_youth
2:05

Public meeting to tackle youth crime shut down
0405_1800_SYD-Leg
1:24

Man likely to lose leg after being hit on footpath by out-of-control car

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym