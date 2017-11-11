Chicago Dog Enjoys First Snow

A fall snowstorm blanketed Chicago on Friday, November 10, as cold temperatures dipped in the midwest. The National Weather Service said lake-effect snow was expected through the morning.Temperatures also dipped to 18 degrees in Chicago with the wind chill bringing the temperature down to the single digits, a news report said. That temperature tied with a record cold temperature for the city set on the same date in 1986.This video shows a dog experiencing the snow for the first time. Credit: Instagram/Ana Kane via Storyful