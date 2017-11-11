Bath student found unconscious in a bus stop

Police have released CCTV of the last movements of a student who suffered head injuries on his way home from a nightclub - during a few minutes off camera. Economics student Alex Green, 22, was found slumped unconscious at a stop after he became separated from his mates on a night out. He died three days later from "internal head injuries" prompting police to begin scouring CCTV for answers. Footage shows him walking and running - apparently without any problem - past cameras in Bath between 3.40 and 3.42am.