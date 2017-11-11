British scientists create music made my space

British scientists have created an amazing three-minute symphony that is out of this world - by using cosmic particles detected on a 40-year space journey. The real-life version of the The Planets orchestral suite pays tribute to the 40th anniversary of NASA launching its Voyager 1 spacecraft's mission into deep space. Cambridge scientist Dr Domenico Vicinanza and Dr Genevieve Williams from the University of Exeter re-interpreted data from its on-board particle detector into musical notes.