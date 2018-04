This is the moment surgeons discovered the cause of a 16-year-old's stomach ache - a 1kg mass of wood and plastic. Arjun Sah had a secret addiction to chewing on shreds of plastic and lumps of wood which docs discovered during a endoscopy. Surgeons operated on the boy twice and extracted 300g of the non-edible materials - and he faces further operations to get rid of the rest, in Bhathinda, Punjab, India.