Lightning Strikes in Ontario Night as First Snow of Season Falls

Lightning illuminated the freshly fallen snow of Winchester, southeast of Ottawa, Ontario, on the night of November 9.Environment Canada issued its first snow squall watch and warning of the season for a number of counties in the Lake Simcoe area on November 9, warning that squalls could develop around Georgian Bay that evening. Forecasters said “thundersnow” could be expected.A cold front was predicted to move through southern Ontario on the afternoon of November 9, reducing temperatures to the freezing mark, according to CTV. Credit: Twitter/James Wilson via Storyful