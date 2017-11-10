News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Suspect on the Loose After Woman Shot and Robbed at Florida Bank

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office appealed on November 9 for help in identifying what they called “a brazen robber” who shot and wounded a woman at a drive-up bank in Brandon, Florida, on November 8.The robbery took place at a Wells Fargo on Kings Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies called to the scene found a woman with a gunshot wound in the leg. She was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.In a statement released with CCTV footage of the incident, the sheriff’s office said: “The robber then fired a bullet into the driver’s side rear window. He then shot a second time into the driver’s window, hitting the woman in the left leg. The robber grabbed the deposit bag from inside the car and ran away.” Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Latest

0405_1800_sa_troublemakers
1:17

Hutt street business owners have had enough of local troublemakers
0405_1800_sa_Prison
0:23

Former corrections officer avoids jail for smuggling goods to an inmate
0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum
0405_1800_sa_jailed
0:26

Man jailed for 26 years over murder of partner and her mother
0405_1800_sa_ambo
1:24

An injured man on the run after fleeing from ambulance
0405_1800_BRI-Measles
1:34

Measles outbreak may have spread to Queensland’s southeast
0405_1800_sa_youth
2:05

Public meeting to tackle youth crime shut down
0405_1800_SYD-Leg
1:24

Man likely to lose leg after being hit on footpath by out-of-control car

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym