Suspect on the Loose After Woman Shot and Robbed at Florida Bank

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office appealed on November 9 for help in identifying what they called “a brazen robber” who shot and wounded a woman at a drive-up bank in Brandon, Florida, on November 8.The robbery took place at a Wells Fargo on Kings Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies called to the scene found a woman with a gunshot wound in the leg. She was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.In a statement released with CCTV footage of the incident, the sheriff’s office said: “The robber then fired a bullet into the driver’s side rear window. He then shot a second time into the driver’s window, hitting the woman in the left leg. The robber grabbed the deposit bag from inside the car and ran away.” Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful