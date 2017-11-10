The Talk - Paula Abdul Defends Garth Brooks, Calls Him "a consummate professional"

Garth Brooks admits lip-syncing at CMAs, saying his voice was not in the condition to sing live, drawing criticism from some fans. Guest co-host Paula Abdul defends the singer, saying "Garth is a consummate professional. He fulfilled his professional obligation to get on that stage and perform to the best of his ability. He didn't want to let his fans down, and he didn't want to let the integrity of the CMAs down. You've got to think of the long term, the big picture. He's on tour and it's wear and tear on the body." Sharon Osbourne adds, "He owned it. There are people who do exactly what he's done for the same reason, and it's like, what do you do, do you let people down by not showing up, or do you do the best."