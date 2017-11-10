Houthi Missile Fired at Riyadh Could Be an Act of War, Foreign Minister Says

A missile fired by Houthi forces in Yemen at the airport in Riyadh could be an act of war, Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi foreign minister, said on November 9.Al-Jubeir said the missile, which the Houthis launched into Saudi Arabia on November 4, was smuggled into Yemen in pieces. The Saudi Arabian government, he said, believes experts from Iran and Hezbollah helped Houthi forces assemble the missile, in violation of a UN resolution that calls on the Houthis to relinquish their weapons and refrain from acquiring new ones.Storyful cannot independently verify this report.“We believe this could be considered an act of war,” Al-Jubeir added.Saudi Arabia bombed multiple sites in Yemen on November 5, including a main square in the capital Sanaa, and locations in northwest Yemen on November 7. Credit: Twitter/Saudi Foreign Ministry via Storyful