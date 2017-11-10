Converting MRI And CT Scanners Into Interactive Adventures At Children's Hospitals

GE turned MRI and CT scanners at children’s hospitals into miniature theme parks. Designers transformed the often-frightening process of scans into an adventure for kids. They realized that the plain beige scanners were too loud and scary for children. Learning that scanners simply didn’t work for younger children was a wakeup call. The designers decided to transform the scary medical tests into fun adventures. Imaging departments became elaborate sets. Technicians became actors with scripts. And the children being scanned were given the lead roles.