Cops Shoot at Vehicle Following Massive Police Chase in Providence

Officials cordoned off an area of Interstate 95 in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday, November 9, after a police-chase-turned-shootout left one dead and one other critically injured, the Providence Journal reported.This video shows law enforcement units firing on a white pickup truck after it had come to a stop along an Interstate 95 entrance ramp. Rhode Island resident Michael Perry, who shot the video, said he couldn’t believe what unfolded in front of him. “From the speeding troopers just prior to them stopping the highway to the shots fired, it all seemed surreal,” Perry said.While Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré initially told local media that officials were working to determine if the incident was related to an earlier theft of a state police cruiser, officials later confirmed the two incidents were unrelated. Credit: Facebook/Michael Perry via Storyful