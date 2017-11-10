President Trump says he doesn’t blame China for ‘unfair’ trade

During a signing ceremony in Beijing on Thursday, President Trump said he doesn’t blame China for trade imbalances with the United States. Instead, Trump pointed the finger at previous administrations for allowing the "unfair" trade to occur. This is a much different tone than Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail. He said in May 2016, “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country, and that’s what they’re doing. It’s the greatest theft in the history of the world.”