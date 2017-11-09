Nighmare boss scrawls the word 'bitch' on car

This is the chilling moment a woman's former boss was caught on CCTV scrawling the word BITCH on the side of her car in a bitter revenge attack. Footage shows Christopher Stanton, 59, approaching the silver Volkswagen Golf, before painting the abusive word across the vehicle's passenger-side windows. Suzanne Brogan, 49, of Kettering, Northants., was left stunned when she discovered the insult on her car on December 29, 2014. The corporate sales manager was then "terrified" when Stanton returned a month later to douse the car in red paint, which was again caught on camera.