Freshman Documents College Transition in Refreshingly Honest Video

A Cornell University student’s video project has gained fans online, after her honest depiction of starting college life resonated with many.Freshman Emery Bergmann shared the project, called My College Transition, to YouTube on October 13, and it has since racked up over 200,000 views.According to the video’s description, she had to base the project on a transformation she has experienced in her life — so she decided to do an honest account of the massive change college life brings.She speaks of loneliness, and how difficult it can be to make new friends. She touches on the fact that the media portrays college as easy to adjust to, and the best time of a young adult’s life, but that she has yet to experience this herself. Credit: YouTube/Emery Bergmann via Storyful

