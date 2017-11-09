Timelapse Captures Thick Smog Moving Through New Delhi

A timelapse captured smog moving into New Delhi in the early hours of November 8, creating near zero visibility in the city.The Indian Medical Association’s president, Dr Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, said on Facebook that the Air Quality Index reading in some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region had surpassed 1000. The World Health Organization considers anything above 25 to be unsafe.At least 4 were killed and 39 injured in road accidents caused by the smog, according to Times of India.Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi tweeted, “Delhi has become a gas chamber.” Credit: Instagram/weathermanrich via Storyful