Manus Island Protesters Film Themselves Atop of Opera House Sails

Activists protesting Australia’s handling of the offshore detention centre on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea scaled the iconic Sydney Opera House on November 9.At least four members from protest group Whistleblowers, Activists and Citizens Alliance (WACA) scaled the venue at Circular Quay on Thursday morning with plans to unfurl a banner criticising the Australian governments responsible for the ongoing crisis in PNG. At least one of the climbers was apprehended by police, the group said.“Right now men on Manus Island are starving, stricken with thirst, and suffering enormous torment,” a spokeswoman for the organisation said in a statement, adding that the Australian government should accept New Zealand’s offer to accept 150 refugees from PNG.This video, taken by Marco Arena, one of the climbers, shows the group on top of the Opera House.WACA are known for highly visible protests. On Monday the group scaled a crane at the Melbourne Cup and in December, 2016 they temporarily shut down Parliament after scaling the Federal building and pouring red dye into a reflecting pool. Credit: Facebook/WACA via Storyful