Colombia Makes Record Cocaine Bust

The Colombian government announced it had seized 12 tons of cocaine from a cartel group on Wednesday, November 8, marking the largest bust in the country’s fight against drug smugglers.President Juan Manuel Santos traveled to Antioquia department, which is located near Colombia’s border with Panama, to inspect the haul that had been found buried at several farms. Noticias Caracol reported the Colombian government identified the street value of the cocaine as $360 million and claimed it belonged to the Gulf cartel group. Credit: Colombian Ministry of National Defense via Storyful

0324_1800_nat_newsbreak
7:33

News Break - March 24
0324_0700_nat_Meghan
1:39

Harry and Meghan visit Northern Ireland
0324_0700_nat_obama
1:29

Obama speaks at art gallery of NSW
0324_0700_nat_crash
0:20

Driver smashes into parked car at Prairiewood
0324_0700_nat_rain
1:18

Flood alert in NSW
0324_0700_nat_
2:47

France rocked by terror attack
0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'