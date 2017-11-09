Colombia Makes Record Cocaine Bust

The Colombian government announced it had seized 12 tons of cocaine from a cartel group on Wednesday, November 8, marking the largest bust in the country’s fight against drug smugglers.President Juan Manuel Santos traveled to Antioquia department, which is located near Colombia’s border with Panama, to inspect the haul that had been found buried at several farms. Noticias Caracol reported the Colombian government identified the street value of the cocaine as $360 million and claimed it belonged to the Gulf cartel group. Credit: Colombian Ministry of National Defense via Storyful