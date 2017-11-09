Car salesman gets head stuck when demonstrating door feature

A video has emerged of salesman getting his head stuck in a car door while showing a safety feature to customers.

The footage, shot in northeastern Chinese Tianjin City on November 1, shows the door slowly closing onto the man's neck without stopping when expected.

He can be heard saying: "Let me show you guys the anti-stuck function on a business van."

However, the door closing sensor doesn't detect his head and keeps closing, clamping his neck