The Talk - Ozzy, Sharon & Jack Osbourne Talk: Marriage, Babies & Viagra!

The Osbourne's get candid on "The Talk" today discussing marriage, babies and Viagra! On renewing their wedding vows last May and celebrating 35 years of marriage, Ozzy shares how his relationship has change with Sharon has changed. "It's a thousand percent better. It's a journey really, marriage. You go up, you go down, you make mistakes...I've learned a lot this year." The couple's son, Jack also shares an update on wife, Lisa who is pregnant with their third baby. "Lisa is doing very well. She's in full nesting mode. The house is being fully redecorated, reveals Jack. "She's 27 weeks, so the end is nigh [near], which is great!" Jumping topics, referring to an earlier discussion, Sara Gilbert asks Ozzy, "Do you think the best time for Sharon to talk to you is after 'sexy time'? "Well, occasionally I have to take Viagra, right," admits Ozzy, who jokes, "And you know what, by the time it works, it's a great sleeping pill because my wife's asleep!"