Aerial View Shows Colombian Town Flooded With Mud

At least four people were killed and 28 injured after the La Paila river overflowed and flooded the town of Corinto in the Cauca department of Colombia late on November 7 into November 8, according to the nation’s disaster management agency, UNGRD.The UNGRD said they activated lines for emergency humanitarian assistance, including the Machinery Bank, and measures to restore water and basic sanitary conditions. Soldiers from the Colombian Armed Forces, firefighters, and police officers from both the national and local police forces arrived in the early morning hours of November 8 to help evacuate residents from compromised buildings and begin clearing the mud from the roads. Credit: Fuerza Aérea Colombiana via Storyful