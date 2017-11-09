Children Collect Books at School Hit by Airstrikes in East Damascus

Children collected books from under the rubble of a school after airstrikes destroyed sections of a wall and playground in Hamoureya, East Damascus, Syria on November 8.In this footage, a man points to a UNHCR flag in the rubble of the school yard, saying, “This organization is a partner in the killing.”Children pick up books from the ground. The walls of one classroom are completely destroyed, covering colorful desks with rubble, and part of a playground structure is twisted. The swings still work.Two airstrikes hit the town of Hamoureya, local media said, and airstrikes hit three other towns in East Damascus on November 8. Credit: Facebook/City of Hamoureya Media Office via Storyful