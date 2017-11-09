Police Use Drone to Find Missing 81-year-Old Woman

Sheriff’s deputies employed a flying drone to find an elderly woman with dementia who had gone missing on November 5, in Randolph County, North Carolina.K9 units were also used in the search which was was slowed due to difficult terrain and a corn field.The missing 81-year-old woman suffering from dementia was said to have been found within 25 minutes of the search beginning.The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly been using the drone for a little over a month, and employed it to document two homicide cases and capture a suspect who ran off during a drug test, according to the International Business Times. Credit: Facebook/Randolph County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful