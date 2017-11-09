Police Forcibly Remove Protesters From Roadblock in Catalonia

Pro-independence protesters across Catalonia blocked roads on November 8 as part of a planned day of action accompanying a general strike. These videos show police forcibly removing protesters at a blockade on the B23 motorway near Molins de Rei.Protesters also blocked roads on a number of days in early November to demonstrate against the detention of eight Catalan leaders following a court ruling that an October independence referendum was illegal. Among those being held in prison are former Deputy Vice President Oriol Junqueras and Interior Minister Joaquim Forn. The leaders were detained for alleged rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds. Credit: Twitter/CDRmolins via Storyful