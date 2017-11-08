Shop owner stands up to robber wielding 'crowbar'

This footage shows how a brave Derby shop owner forced a masked "crowbar-wielding" robber out of his store. Santokh Sangera, owner of Stenson Stores in Pilgrims Way, Stenson Fields, said he realised he "couldn't just stand there" when the youth started making a hitting action at him with the metal weapon. Despite the shocking situation, he had the courage to move towards the robber and found he backed off to the point he could push him out of the shop. Mr Sangera, who has owned the shop for 17 years, said the robber demanded money after coming into the store at about 7am on Monday morning.