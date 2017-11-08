OAP shoved to the floor and robbed of her handbag

This is the shocking moment an OAP is shoved to the floor by a robber who steals her handbag. CCTV shows a person dressed in dark clothing pouncing on the elderly woman as she got out of her car and put her handbag over her shoulder. She was pushed to the floor during a struggle but the thief forced the bag off her and fled the scene. The victim, in her 70s, can be seen in the footage clambering to her feet following the disturbing incident in Ipswich, Suffolk.